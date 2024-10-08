Sagittarius: Engage in charity or donation work to find inner peace. Today may not be the most favorable financially, so monitor your spending and be cautious with expenses. A visit to a religious site or a relative seems likely. Neglecting your partner’s feelings could lead to tension at home, so be mindful. You'll find yourself in the spotlight today, and success is within your grasp. Be open to travel opportunities. Your spouse might spend extra time with friends today, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Distribute and eat Kadi-Chawal with those in need to foster continuous growth in your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.