Scorpio: Your smile can be a powerful remedy against feelings of sadness. Those with outstanding loans may face challenges in repayment today. While your family will be supportive, they may also have high expectations from you. Traveling could deepen a romantic bond. Leverage your professional influence to advance your career—unlimited success is within reach if you dedicate your skills and efforts. Today, you'll have some free time to socialize and engage in activities you truly enjoy. The evening with your spouse may turn out to be one of the most memorable ones. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity daily for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.