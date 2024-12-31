Scorpio: Your emotions might feel unsettled today, so be mindful of your words and actions when interacting with others. An unexpected inflow of funds will help you cover bills and manage immediate expenses. Your spouse and children will offer you extra love and support, bringing warmth to your day. You’ll find yourself attracting attention and gaining popularity, especially among members of the opposite sex. Interestingly, you might discover at work that someone you thought of as an adversary is actually a well-wisher. Time moves quickly, so make the most of it by staying focused and productive. Your married life will feel harmonious and joyful today. Remedy: Offer green chilies to a parrot to invite positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.