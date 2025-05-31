Scorpio: Today brings pure joy and a sense of freedom, as you embrace life with a renewed spirit. A piece of advice from your father could prove especially helpful in your professional life—don’t overlook it. Break free from your usual routine and spend some quality time with friends. It’s the perfect day to unwind and recharge. Offer encouragement to someone struggling in love—you might be the inspiration they need. Though some of your free time may get consumed by unexpected or unimportant tasks, don’t let that dampen your mood. You’ll feel deeply connected to your life partner today, basking in the warmth of their love. In our busy lives, we often forget to make time for family—but today gives you a beautiful opportunity to create joyful memories with those who matter most. Remedy: For harmony and happiness in family life, store water in a yellow glass bottle, place it in the sunlight, and drink it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.