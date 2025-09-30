Scorpio: Stay patient, as your consistent effort combined with common sense and understanding will lead to success. You value money wisely, so the savings you make today may help you overcome future difficulties. An old acquaintance could create some trouble, so be cautious. Pay attention to your partner’s feelings today. From start to finish, the day will keep you energetic and focused at work. People of this zodiac sign are interesting—they enjoy lively moments with friends but also cherish time alone. You will even manage to carve out some personal ‘me’ time from your busy schedule. Today, the love of your spouse will help you forget life’s hardships. Remedy: Worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home to strengthen family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.