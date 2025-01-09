Scorpio: Don’t let tricky situations upset you. Just as salt enhances the flavor of food, occasional challenges help you appreciate happiness. Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits. A financial inflow today may ease several of your money-related worries. Your wit and knowledge will leave a positive impression on those around you. However, the interference of a third party might cause tension between you and your partner. At work, progress will accelerate with the support of your colleagues and seniors. During your free time, you might enjoy playing a game, but stay cautious to avoid any accidents. Your spouse may feel hurt upon discovering a past secret today. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, offer seven almonds and seven black gram grains at a Shani temple.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.