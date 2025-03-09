Scorpio: Take breaks between work to relax, and avoid staying up too late. Be mindful of your spending habits—living in the moment is great, but excessive time and money on entertainment could lead to regrets. Don’t neglect your family responsibilities. Your partner cares deeply for you, which is why their occasional frustration stems from concern. Instead of reacting defensively, try to understand their perspective. In the workplace, keep personal relationships professional to maintain your reputation. If you wish to connect with someone, ensure your interactions remain appropriate within the office setting. Unfortunately, unexpected tasks may consume your free time today. A small oversight—like forgetting to share something important—could lead to tension with your spouse. Remedy: Bring luck and positivity into your family life by performing charitable acts, such as setting up free water kiosks for those in need.

Lucky Colour: Avoid White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.