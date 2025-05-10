Scorpio: Your health remains steady and strong today, keeping you energized. If you're traveling, be extra mindful of your belongings—carelessness could lead to misplacement or even theft. Valuable advice from family members may lead to unexpected benefits, so listen with an open mind. There’s a strong possibility of meeting someone who captures your heart, but it’s best to keep your emotions private for now. A delightful surprise may enhance the joy and intimacy of your married life. Remember, your thoughts shape your reality—take time to read something inspiring to sharpen your perspective and elevate your mindset. Remedy: For financial strength and stability, read the Surya Chalisa and sing hymns dedicated to the Sun God.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.