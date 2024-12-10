Scorpio: Just as food gains flavor from salt, a touch of unhappiness helps you truly appreciate the value of joy. Someone with ambitious plans may capture your interest today—be sure to verify their credibility before making any investments. Be mindful of your words, as tension may arise on the home front. In matters of love, there’s a chance someone could attempt to create distance between you and your partner. At work, you might discover that someone you viewed as an adversary is actually a supporter. Pay attention to tax and insurance-related matters. After a period of misunderstanding, the evening will bring a renewed sense of love and harmony with your spouse. Remedy: Offer Durva grass at a Lord Ganesha temple to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.