Scorpio: Stay calm, especially during challenging situations. An old friend may offer valuable business advice that could lead to greater profits if you choose to follow it. You might uncover a surprising family secret today. Embrace the beauty of sincere and pure love. At work, things are likely to go smoothly, with circumstances favoring your efforts. It’s also a good day to consult a lawyer for legal guidance. Your spouse will express their deep appreciation for you with heartfelt words. Remedy: Incorporating triphala into your routine can significantly enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.