Scorpio: Today brings positive vibes, and you may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. Business owners might receive financial gains with the help of a close friend, offering solutions to some of your ongoing challenges. At home, your children might present a situation that seems exaggerated—take a moment to verify the facts before reacting. Meanwhile, your partner will miss you deeply today, making it the perfect opportunity to plan a surprise and create unforgettable memories together. Expect plenty of exciting invitations and perhaps even a surprise gift coming your way. After a difficult period, you’ll find comfort and joy in the warmth of your spouse's love today. Make the most of this energy by avoiding procrastination and tackling tasks you can complete. Remedy: To foster harmony and positive feelings among family members, consider offering milk, sugar crystals (mishri), and a white rose at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.