Scorpio: Try not to take life too seriously today—lighten up and embrace the moment. Financially, you'll find yourself in a strong position, which will also bring a sense of peace and stability. Avoid imposing your opinions on friends and family, as it might strain relationships unnecessarily. Your partner will make special efforts to bring joy to your day. At work, your good deeds may earn you appreciation and honor. Your quick thinking and prompt action in handling challenges will also win you recognition. With your spouse, you’ll relive the charm of cherished romantic memories, adding warmth to your day. Remedy: To support continued good health, consider donating black grams, Bengal grams, black clothing, and mustard oil.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.