Scorpio: Today, you'll be brimming with energy, allowing you to accomplish tasks in half the usual time. You might spend generously on a party with friends, yet your financial stability will remain intact. Maintain a flexible approach with your family to preserve harmony at home. Your personal struggles may inadvertently affect your spouse, so be mindful of their feelings. Leverage your professional influence to advance your career—unlimited success is within reach if you apply your skills effectively. You'll have the opportunity to spend quality time with your partner and express your emotions openly. However, in marriage, a need for personal space may arise today. Remedy: Respect and support the women in your life, as they are ruled by the Moon. Honoring your partner will help maintain a harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.