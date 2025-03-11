Scorpio: Low energy levels may leave you feeling drained, but staying engaged in creative activities and maintaining a positive mindset can help you overcome this. Wise decisions could bring in some extra income today. Spending quality time with children will be meaningful, and you may even find yourself falling in love at first sight. Rely on your skills and experience to handle work matters with ease. This evening, you might feel the urge to step outside for some fresh air — a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a park could be refreshing. The day also holds the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: Ensure your home gets plenty of sunlight to support your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.