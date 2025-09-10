Scorpio: Outdoor activities will bring you health benefits today. Living too cautiously, like in a fortress, and constantly worrying about security may harm both your physical and mental well-being, making you anxious. Avoid investments for now. Also, ensure your children don’t misuse your generosity. Today, it may feel like everything — time, work, money, friends, and family — is on one side, while you and your partner are completely absorbed in each other on the other. Be cautious with your ideas; present them only when you’re confident they won’t fail. If you manage to find some personal time amid your busy schedule, use it wisely — it will help shape a better future. However, disappointment from your partner may leave you feeling disheartened, even questioning your relationship. Remedy: Prepare sweet rotis in a clay oven (tandoor) and distribute them among the needy to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.