Scorpio: Investing in self-improvement will benefit you in multiple ways, boosting both your confidence and well-being. Long-awaited financial dues will finally be recovered. Some may indulge in purchasing jewelry or a home appliance. In love, maintain your independence and avoid being overly submissive. At work, being too pushy could create tension—consider others' perspectives before making decisions. If you feel your partner isn't giving you enough time, an open and honest conversation will help address your concerns. Allowing others to influence you more than your significant other could lead to friction in your relationship. Remedy: To ensure steady growth in your career or business, try to minimize or avoid wearing black leather shoes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.