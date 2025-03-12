Scorpio: Channel your high energy into something productive today. An old friend may offer valuable business advice that could boost your profits—following it might bring you good luck. Youngsters may turn to you for guidance on their school projects. Your partner holds you in high regard, which is why they may express frustration at times. Instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective. A journey for better career prospects may take shape, but be sure to seek parental approval beforehand to avoid conflicts later. In your free time, you may find yourself looking for a reliable solution to a persistent problem. A surprise visit from a relative might shake up your plans for the day. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by burying five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.