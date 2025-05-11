Scorpio: Try to leave work early today and make time for some relaxation or fun. Be careful while handling financial matters and fulfilling commitments. You may make new friends at a social event or gathering. A romantic moment might come your way, though it may be brief. Avoid getting lost in daydreams—it could affect your progress. Don’t rely on others to do your work; take responsibility and make the best use of your time to achieve your goals. At the same time, remember that being flexible and spending quality time with your family is just as important. If you plan a romantic outing with your spouse today, it could strengthen your relationship. Remedy: For better financial stability, use a moderate amount of red chilli while cooking.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.