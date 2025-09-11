Scorpio: Keep smiling — it’s the best remedy for any challenge you face. Your attempts to save money may not succeed today, but there’s no need to worry, as finances are likely to improve soon. Consider using your free time to enhance the beauty of your home; your family will truly value your efforts. Romantic opportunities may arise, though they could be fleeting. For those in creative fields, this is a rewarding day, as long-awaited recognition and fame are within reach. Your keen observation will give you an edge, helping you stay ahead of others. Married life will feel especially blessed, leaving you grateful for your partner. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to attract financial success.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.