Scorpio: health may feel a bit sluggish during this period, so be mindful of your diet and lifestyle choices. You might come across several new financial schemes today—evaluate their pros and cons carefully before making any commitments. Spend meaningful time with your family, showing them through your actions that they are valued and cared for. Avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected. Love will dominate your thoughts, bringing warmth to your day. Support and appreciation from your seniors will boost both your morale and confidence. Favorable planetary alignments will give you many reasons to feel content. Your sincere efforts to strengthen your marital bond will yield results even better than you anticipated. Remedy: Keep faith in God and avoid engaging in any form of psychological conflict—this will help you maintain mental and physical well-being.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.