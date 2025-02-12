Scorpio: Your charming personality will draw attention wherever you go. If you are involved in a legal case related to financial matters, the court is likely to rule in your favour, bringing monetary benefits. Friends will add excitement to your day by planning something fun for the evening. Make the night extra special by adding a touch of romance. You have great potential—seize the opportunities that come your way. However, be mindful of how you spend your free time; aimless scrolling on your phone or watching TV may annoy your spouse, as they might feel ignored. On the bright side, your partner will express their appreciation for you today, showering you with compliments and falling in love with you all over again. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and walk around it, especially on Saturdays, for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.