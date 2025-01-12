Scorpio: Elevate your life to embrace the boundless beauty of infinite possibilities. Letting go of worry is the first step on this journey. Today, you might find yourself spending on small household needs, which could lead to mental stress. Prioritizing and supporting your children’s concerns will be crucial. Travel may spark or deepen romantic connections. Those in creative professions are likely to achieve long-awaited recognition and success. With the Moon’s influence, you may find plenty of free time today, though you might struggle to use it productively. This day holds the promise of being the most memorable one in your married life, allowing you to experience love in its purest form. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.



