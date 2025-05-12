Scorpio: Your charming personality is likely to draw positive attention today. If you're running a small business, a close friend or relative may offer financial advice that proves valuable. A new addition to the family could bring joyful moments worth celebrating. Take the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and cherish the memories you’ve shared. Deserving employees may receive promotions or financial rewards. In your free time, you’ll enjoy the serenity of walking beneath a clear sky and breathing in fresh air. A sense of inner calm will stay with you, enhancing your overall well-being throughout the day. Today also promises to be one of the most memorable and fulfilling days of your married life. Remedy: Caring for a dog with multi-coloured spots may help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 11 am.