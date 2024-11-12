Scorpio: Fitness and weight-loss programs will support you in reaching your health goals. If you've been considering selling land, you may find a favorable buyer today, offering a good return. Enjoy quality time with family and friends, and remember to treat your partner kindly. Your professional skills may be put to the test, so focus your efforts to achieve the desired results. You might have to spend your evening finishing up some pending work tasks. Your spouse may want to go out when you’d rather stay in, or vice versa, leading to some frustration. Remedy: Tossing a copper coin into running water can help improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.