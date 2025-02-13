Scorpio: Today is an excellent day to nurture your religious and spiritual interests. Your financial situation is likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, you may receive it back today. Your cheerful and energetic nature will spread joy to those around you. Love will fill your day, but an old issue might lead to a disagreement with your partner at night. You could receive compliments at work, boosting your confidence. With some free time on hand, consider reconnecting with old friends. Despite recent challenges, your life partner will express deep affection and appreciation for you. Remedy: Enhance your health by including milk and curd in your diet.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.