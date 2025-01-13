Scorpio: Stay alert, as someone might try to use you as a scapegoat. Stress and tension may increase, so focus on staying calm. Avoid lending money to those seeking temporary loans. Consider visiting a relative who hasn't been feeling well. Your partner will miss you deeply today—plan a surprise to make it an unforgettable day for both of you. At work, someone might pleasantly surprise you with a kind gesture. Dedicate your energy to helping others, but steer clear of issues that don't directly involve you. After facing many challenges in your married life, today presents a golden opportunity to celebrate and cherish your love. Remedy: Maintain good health by tying black and white threads around both of your toes.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.