Scorpio: Today is a great day to unwind and relax. Treat yourself to an oil massage to soothe your muscles and ease any tension. Consider putting any extra money into a secure investment that can support you in the future. Your innocent and childlike nature could prove helpful in resolving family issues. If you've been feeling low, it may affect your partner's mood, so try to share positive moments together. A new partnership opportunity looks promising, and your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge you take on. However, your spouse may be deeply focused on work today, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by surprising your partner with yellow flowers like carnations, roses, or chrysanthemums—they symbolize love and warmth.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.