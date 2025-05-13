Scorpio: Avoid consuming alcohol today, as it may disturb your sleep and prevent you from getting the deep rest your body needs. On a positive note, your financial situation is likely to improve with the recovery of delayed payments. While it’s important to stay involved in charitable or community work for inner peace, make sure it doesn't come at the expense of your personal life—balance is key, and both deserve your attention. You’ll find yourself in a romantic frame of mind, and love may come your way through multiple opportunities. At work, you're likely to accomplish something noteworthy that earns admiration. Though you may keep planning to start a fitness routine and improve your health, the challenge will be following through—consistency is what’s missing. Try to break that pattern. Today, you’ll truly realize how lucky you are to have a spouse who’s nothing short of an angel—supportive, kind, and deeply loving. Remedy: To support good health and well-being, offer food to young girls under the age of nine.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.