Scorpio: Your dearest dream may come true today, but remember to keep your excitement in check—excessive elation could bring unexpected challenges. Spending money on essential household needs might strain your finances temporarily, yet it will help prevent greater troubles in the future. Positive changes at home will also bring comfort and harmony. In love, you may find yourself lost in a blissful mix of dreams and reality. At work, the thought of heading home early may cross your mind, allowing you to spend quality time with family—perhaps watching a movie together or enjoying an outing at the park. With your spouse, the day could turn into one of the most romantic of your life. An encounter with an old friend may also remind you just how swiftly time passes. Remedy: Donate white clothes or fabric to women to enhance your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.