Scorpio: Make room for some fun today with sports activities and outdoor adventures. Handle all bank-related matters with extra care. Your charm and warm personality will help you connect with new friends. However, your beloved may find it challenging to cope with your unpredictable mood. Surround yourself with experienced individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. While taking a walk in the park, you might unexpectedly meet someone from your past with whom you once had disagreements. Even if the day doesn’t go exactly as planned, you’ll still share a beautiful and memorable time with your partner. Remedy: Offer sweetened rice to the needy to attract better financial stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6.30 pm.