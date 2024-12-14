Scorpio: Avoid conflicts today, as they could negatively impact your health. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, an urgent need might make you realize the importance of financial planning. However, unexpected good news later in the day will uplift your spirits and bring joy to your family. You’ll express love and care even in the face of your beloved’s negativity, showcasing your resilience. Although you may want to spend time with those closest to you, circumstances might prevent it. Your married life could feel constrained today, with both of you craving personal space. Visiting a religious or serene place could help restore peace of mind and bring clarity. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by offering raw milk, curd, or buttermilk to a Shivling during abhishek rituals.