Scorpio: Engaging in sports today will help you maintain your physical stamina and overall well-being. Financial gains through your children are likely, bringing you great joy. A strong understanding with your spouse will foster happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. However, remember to maintain your self-respect in love—don’t lose yourself in the relationship. An unexpected visit from a distant relative might take up a significant part of your day. If you plan a romantic date with your spouse, it could strengthen your bond and improve your relationship. While it’s wise to keep a safe distance from unfamiliar people, make an effort to stay close to those who genuinely care about you. Remedy: Eat jaggery before leaving the house to keep boredom at bay and invite positivity into your day.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.