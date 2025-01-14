Scorpio: Stay calm and stress-free today. Be vigilant at work, as a colleague might attempt to take something valuable from you. Keep a close eye on your belongings. Family responsibilities may feel overwhelming and could add to your stress. You may find yourself lost in romantic thoughts or nostalgic memories. If you're considering entering a new business partnership, ensure you thoroughly research and understand all aspects before making any commitments. Today promises opportunities for travel, entertainment, and socializing, which could brighten your mood. The evening with your spouse has the potential to be truly special, leaving you with cherished memories. Remedy: Offer help and support to patients in hospitals to foster good financial health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.