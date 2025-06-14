Scorpio: Start your day with a smile—it’s the simplest and most powerful remedy for any problem. Those involved in the dairy or milk industry are likely to see financial gains today. It’s a wonderful day to strengthen family bonds and reconnect with loved ones. Your love life may take a significant turn, as your partner could bring up the topic of marriage. Be thoughtful and weigh all aspects before making a decision. Business travel undertaken today may not yield immediate results but will prove fruitful in the long run. A refreshing spark is likely to enliven your married life, bringing passion and closeness. A family member might approach you with a love-related concern. Take the time to listen attentively and offer thoughtful guidance. Remedy: To strengthen your romantic relationship, consider reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.