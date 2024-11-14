Scorpio: Today is perfect for recreation and fun! If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending to avoid unnecessary expenses. Remember, allowing anger or frustration to take over may impact your peace of mind and could even lead to bigger issues. Be cautious, as there’s a chance of tension in friendships, and tact will be essential when dealing with colleagues. Embrace your confidence like a star, but focus on actions that are genuinely commendable. You may find your spouse a bit self-centered today. Remedy: Strengthen your love relationships by offering a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.