Scorpio: Your family may place high expectations on you today, which could feel a bit overwhelming. On the brighter side, your financial situation shows signs of improvement. If you had lent money earlier, there are good chances of its return now. A social gathering with relatives will lift everyone’s spirits and create joyful moments. Avoid harboring resentment toward your partner—patience and honest communication will strengthen your bond far more than anger ever could. Stay attentive in conversations with influential people, as a valuable piece of advice may come your way. Being naturally sensitive to crowded interactions, you often seek moments of solitude—and today offers you the opportunity to enjoy that personal space. However, be mindful of expenses, as financial disagreements might strain your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: Worship a Banana tree and light a ghee lamp (diya) near it on Thursdays. This practice is believed to promote good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.