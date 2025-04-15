Scorpio: Avoid getting lost in daydreams—focus your energy on something purposeful and fulfilling. If you're living away from home for work or studies, be mindful of people who drain your time and money without adding value to your life. A close relative may seek more of your attention today, but their warmth and support will be a comforting presence. Planning a lovely outing with your partner? Pay extra attention to your attire—dressing thoughtfully can help avoid any unspoken disappointments and make your time together even more enjoyable. When it comes to business or legal matters, take your time and read every detail before signing anything. A social gathering or unexpected guests at home may take up a chunk of your day. Also, if you and your spouse indulge in rich food or drinks, try to go easy—your health might thank you later. Remedy: Feed boiled potatoes mixed with turmeric powder to cows—this simple act of kindness is believed to bring harmony and joy into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.