Scorpio: Channel your thoughts and energy toward manifesting your desires into reality. Simply imagining isn’t enough—you need to take action. One of your challenges has been wishing without trying, so make an effort to change that today. If you’ve invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you’re likely to see some gains. However, family dynamics may not be as peaceful as you expect. An argument or dispute might arise, so practice self-control and avoid unnecessary confrontations. In matters of love, don’t let yourself become overly submissive. Avoid making promises unless you are confident in your ability to keep them. Elderly individuals of this zodiac sign may find joy in reconnecting with old friends during their free time today. Work-related stress has been impacting your married life for some time, but today marks a turning point—grievances will fade, and harmony will return. Remedy: Donate bronze vessels at a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga to maintain great health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.