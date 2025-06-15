Scorpio: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, take heart—positive thoughts and the right actions today can bring the relief you’ve been seeking. A highly profitable day lies ahead for your business, with the potential to reach new heights of success. Family time will help you unwind and forget your worries. Moments of sweetness—perhaps even sharing candyfloss or toffees with your beloved—will add a charming touch to your day. Creative ideas will flow easily, proving to be both useful and inspiring. However, be prepared for some tension, as disagreements may arise with close associates. Stay calm and choose your words wisely. Married life will feel exceptionally fulfilling today, bringing deep emotional connection and joy. Remedy: Have faith in the divine and avoid negative or harmful thoughts. Doing so will support both your mental peace and physical health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 1.45 pm.