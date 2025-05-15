Scorpio: Your health will remain strong, even during a busy day. Though you may feel the urge to travel and spend, holding back will save you from regret. A delightful surprise later in the day will uplift the spirits of the whole family. Romance is in the air, and your feelings will be warmly returned. It’s an excellent time to engage with new clients—negotiations are likely to go in your favor. Your quick thinking in solving problems will earn you well-deserved recognition. Today, your partner will express their love in an especially passionate way. Remedy: Let go of any resentment toward your brother and speak kindly with him—this will lead to significant improvements in your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.50 pm.