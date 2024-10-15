Scorpio: Work and home pressures may leave you feeling irritable today. Be mindful of your temper, as stress can easily get the better of you. If you’ve taken a loan, repayment might become unavoidable, potentially straining your finances. Plan your expenses carefully to maintain stability. Your children will make you proud with their accomplishments, bringing a sense of fulfillment. On the romantic front, expect a wonderful day filled with positive moments and deeper connection. However, be cautious—there may be someone working against you in secret, eager to prove you wrong. Stay alert and composed in such situations. If you manage to carve out personal time despite your busy schedule, focus on using it wisely. This could lead to meaningful improvements for your future. Unfortunately, your relationship with your spouse might face challenges today, with tension possibly lingering longer than expected. Try to communicate openly to avoid unnecessary conflicts. Remedy: Incorporating cardamom into your daily diet will help promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.