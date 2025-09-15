Scorpio: Relief from a prolonged illness is likely today. Financial gains may also come your way, especially at night, as money previously lent is likely to be returned promptly. Trying to meet everyone’s expectations could leave you feeling pulled in many directions, so balance is key. A beautiful experience of pure and pious love awaits you. At work, colleagues will extend strong support, and new alliances may blossom, opening doors of opportunity. A family member may seek your time and attention—though it might feel demanding, it will be meaningful. The highlight of the day will be spending unforgettable, cherished moments with your spouse. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness within the family, keep saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in a yellow cloth with you.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.