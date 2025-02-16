Scorpio: Recognize the emotions that drive you forward. Let go of negative thoughts like fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as they can attract the very outcomes you wish to avoid. Those engaged in overseas business ventures may see financial gains today. At home, your children might present an issue that has been exaggerated—take time to verify the facts before reacting. Love will fill your day, though an old disagreement with your partner could resurface at night. Your efficiency and ability to handle extra work will impress those who struggle to keep up. You may have ample free time today, allowing you to indulge in movies and TV shows. However, family conflicts could create tension in your married life. Remedy: Foster harmony at home by showing respect and appreciation for wise, just, and knowledgeable individuals, including scholars and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.