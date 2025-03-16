Scorpio: You are likely to find joy in celebrating the success of others by offering them genuine praise. Today, with the support of a close relative, you may achieve positive results in your business, bringing financial gains as well. Expect a lively and delightful evening as guests fill your home. Be cautious — your romantic partner may try to charm you with sweet words like "Don't leave me alone in this world." If you're planning to take a day off, there's no need to worry — things will run smoothly in your absence. And if any issues arise, you'll handle them effortlessly upon your return. While sports are an important part of life, remember to maintain a healthy balance so your studies aren’t affected. Today, your marriage may feel more wonderful than ever before. Remedy: Pour milk at the base of a Banyan tree and apply a tilak made from the moist soil near the tree on your forehead to promote good health and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.