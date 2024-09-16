Scorpio: Take care of your mental health—it is essential for nurturing a spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to your experiences, whether positive or negative, and it plays a crucial role in solving life’s challenges by providing clarity. Instead of idling today, consider getting involved in something productive that could boost your earning potential. Your lack of focus might cause concern for your parents, so it’s important to earn their trust before starting any new venture. On the personal front, things will remain stable, and a new partnership could bring exciting prospects. Be mindful of how much time you spend on your phone; it's easy to lose track of time while browsing, only to regret it later. Today, your life partner will express their deep affection for you, despite any difficulties you've faced recently. Remedy: Feed dogs with roti, bread, or other food to enhance happiness and positivity within your family.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.