Scorpio: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting you. Business profits may bring happiness to many traders and entrepreneurs. However, it’s best to steer clear of controversial topics that might lead to disagreements with loved ones. You might find yourself arguing with your partner to prove a point, but their calm and understanding nature will help diffuse the tension. New projects initiated today could bring prosperity to your entire family. Be open to listening to others’ advice—it could prove beneficial. After a long time, you and your partner will enjoy a peaceful day filled with love and harmony, free of conflicts. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to invite happiness and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.