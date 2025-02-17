Scorpio: Frequent stress and anxiety may weaken your resilience and clarity of thought. Motivate yourself to overcome challenges with a positive mindset. If you're seeking ways to earn a little extra income, consider investing in secure financial plans. Spending time on social activities with your family will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. Love will feel as refreshing as spring, bringing warmth and excitement into your day. However, minor conflicts with servants, colleagues, or co-workers may arise. You might find yourself advising your children on effective time management and productivity. Your married life will be especially vibrant and fulfilling today. Remedy: Enhance success in your professional life by cleaning your teeth daily with a bay twig.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.