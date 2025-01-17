Scorpio: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don’t let them discourage you. Use these challenges as stepping stones and work harder to achieve your goals. Support from a relative during a crisis will provide comfort and assistance. Financially, you might not need to dip into your own savings, as an elder in your family could offer help. Be mindful of an infant’s health, as it could be a cause for concern. Avoid expressing your love excessively in every situation, as it might strain your relationship instead of strengthening it. At home, rituals, havans, or other auspicious ceremonies may bring positivity to the atmosphere. Be cautious of growing suspicion in your relationship—it could escalate into a major argument. Instead of dwelling on conflicts, take this opportunity to plan a brighter future for yourself and your family. Remedy: Place raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while sleeping to foster joy and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.