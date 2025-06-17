Scorpio: Some mental discomfort may affect your peace today, but a supportive friend will play a key role in helping you find clarity. Listening to calming music can also help soothe your nerves. Businesspersons may receive financial gains today through a trusted friend—money that could help resolve several ongoing issues. Your friends will be there if you need assistance. However, your partner’s unpredictable behavior might leave you feeling a bit low. Instead of waiting for things to change, take initiative and actively seek out new opportunities. Seniors of this zodiac sign may enjoy reconnecting with old friends during their free time. Later in the day, your spouse may display a strong-willed or assertive side, which could feel a little unsettling. Try to approach the situation with patience and understanding. Remedy: Adding jaggery and lentils to your daily meals can help attract warmth and affection in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.