Scorpio: Today promises sheer pleasure and enjoyment as you embrace life to the fullest. Exciting new opportunities to boost your income are on the horizon, so keep an eye out for them. If you're offering advice today, be equally open to receiving it — meaningful insights may come your way. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day, adding warmth to your thoughts. You'll find yourself well-positioned to manage significant land deals and coordinate entertainment projects involving multiple people. Charity and social work may draw your attention today, giving you a chance to make a meaningful impact. In a heartwarming moment, you'll realize just how sweet and caring your life partner truly is — even sweeter than saccharin! Remedy: For a stable and strong financial future, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.